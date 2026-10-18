On October 18, the Lviv region came under attack by enemy drones. According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, air defense forces shot down a drone over the village of Malehiv.

Falling debris caused damage to a local logistics complex, where a fire broke out in a warehouse. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

In addition, in the village of Murovane, two private residential buildings were damaged by debris from a hostile kamikaze drone. According to official information from the authorities, none of the residents were injured in the attack; there were no fatalities or injuries.

This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

In the village of Malehiv, Lviv community, a piece of a downed Russian drone pierced the roof of an industrial building. The falling debris damaged the entrepreneur’s property over an area of approximately 100 square meters. No one was injured, and relevant services are working at the scene.

On the morning of October 18, a private enterprise in the Kamin-Kashirsky District of Volyn Oblast was struck during yet another Russian attack. A fire broke out at the facility—the second such incident at this enterprise.

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