Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Army Corps, believes that Ukraine is capable of creating conditions under which Russian occupation forces will be forced to leave the Crimean Peninsula on their own. In his view, a direct military de-occupation of Crimea through head-on assaults may not even be necessary if the situation on other key sections of the front line develops in favor of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, the military official emphasized that realizing such a scenario requires tremendous effort on the front lines, the systematic attrition of the enemy, and the creation of conditions under which it would become militarily and logistically impossible for the Russians to hold the peninsula.

Source: “Znaem 24.”

On the morning of October 16, a fire broke out at the “Nizhnegorskaya” power substation on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Russian troops are setting up firing positions along the coast of the Kerch Strait in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They plan to use these positions to repel attacks by drones and underwater drones, as well as to provide cover for the Kerch Bridge and the “Zaliv” shipyard.

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