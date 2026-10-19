Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 18. The contacts took place amid tensions following statements by US President Donald Trump about the war waged by aggressor state Russia against Ukraine, The Hindu reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump said he was holding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and making significant progress. At the same time, the US president claimed that Zelenskyy does not want the war to end.

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According to the publication, Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner in an attempt to ease tensions. The article describes them as senior US envoys.

Strikes on energy facilities

On the same day, Ukraine and Russia struck each other’s energy facilities. Moscow left thousands of people without electricity, while Kyiv carried out the largest drone attack on St. Petersburg since the start of the war in 2022.

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