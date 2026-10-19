Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the actions of the administration of US President Donald Trump may, in his opinion, be pushing Ukraine toward capitulation in the war that Russia, an aggressor state, is waging against Ukraine. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, RMF24 reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he cited restrictions on the speed of Starlink satellite internet and delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems among such actions. The president stressed that he was not claiming that partners intend to force Ukraine to capitulate, but this is how he assesses the situation.

Proposal on strikes against Russian oil refineries

Zelenskyy also spoke of his proposal to the US administration: Ukraine could stop strikes on Russian oil refineries in exchange for additional Patriot missiles needed to protect Ukrainian facilities. According to him, the American side wants Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian diesel fuel, and if these facilities are struck, Ukraine's access to something may be restricted.

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Supply of Patriot missiles

The president said that Ukraine had paid for weapons, including missiles to counter ballistic missiles, but their delivery is being delayed. By his estimate, the country currently receives 12 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems per month, four times fewer than under the administration of Joe Biden. Zelenskyy noted that under Trump's presidency, the United States sells these missiles to Ukraine, whereas the Biden administration transferred them as part of military aid.

He also linked tensions in relations between Kyiv and Washington to the election period in the United States and expressed hope that the situation would stabilize after the elections. Separately, Zelenskyy said that Trump maintains good relations with Vladimir Putin but currently cannot force him to stop the war.

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