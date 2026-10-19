Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out two precision airstrikes against a Russian drone unit’s hideout on one of the front lines. As a result of the attack, the personnel of the enemy unit were eliminated. Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets twice struck the building where Russian drone operators were located.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the airstrikes, all enemy personnel hiding in the building were eliminated.

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The released video footage shows two precise hits by air-launched munitions on the enemy shelter.



As of October 19, there were 204 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to shelling.

The U.S. once again failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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