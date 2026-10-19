As a result of the Russian attack on October 19, the Consultative and Diagnostic Center at Hospital No. 6 in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District was damaged. Due to significant damage to the building, all scheduled patient appointments for the coming week have been canceled.

Patients can visit Consultative and Diagnostic Center No. 2 at the same hospital, located at 25/29 Politechnichna Street, Kyiv. There, they can make appointments with doctors in the relevant specialties and receive the necessary care.

Where patients will now be seen

Appointments at the damaged Consultative and Diagnostic Center of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 6, located at 3 Vadym Hetman Street, have been completely canceled for the entire current week.

Patients can receive the necessary consultations and professional care at Consultative and Diagnostic Center No. 2 of the same hospital. It is located at 25/29 Politechnichna Street.

Citizens can schedule an appointment with doctors in similar specialties on their own via the Helsi mobile app or on the service’s official website—follow this link.

Incidentally, the blast wave shattered more than 200 windows in the building and damaged the entrance doors, interior ceilings, and medical equipment.

None of the medical staff were injured, and there were no patients in the facility at the time of the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences of the shelling of the medical facility.



As a reminder, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times, resulting in injuries.

One person was killed and 40 residents were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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