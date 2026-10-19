Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times throughout the day, using artillery and attack drones. Two people were killed and 10 others were wounded as a result of the enemy strikes, including a 15-year-old child.

The attacks targeted Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district, and the Nikopol district (the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk). In these settlements, infrastructure facilities, a logistics company, a bank, an educational institution, stores, high-rise buildings, and private vehicles were damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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