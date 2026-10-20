Video: Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of three utility workers

On October 20, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with guided bombs.

Three employees of a local heating utility were killed in the strike.

The men, born in 1978, 1984, and 1979, were inspecting the heating networks and preparing them for the start of the heating season.

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City officials expressed their condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased. They emphasized that the utility workers continued to work for the sake of the city’s residents, despite the constant threat of Russian shelling.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

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