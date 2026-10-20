A Russian drone struck a medical facility in Kyiv

On the afternoon of October 20 in Kyiv, during an air raid alert, an enemy drone struck a medical facility, and debris fell near residential buildings. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

According to the mayor, in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, a drone struck the top floor of a medical facility. The impact partially destroyed the building’s roof.

All emergency services are on the scene, investigating the circumstances and assessing the consequences of the attack.

Additionally, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, debris was reported to have fallen in an open area near residential buildings.

Information regarding possible casualties and the extent of the damage is being verified. As of the time of this report, an air raid alert remained in effect in Kyiv.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian forces launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit hardest, where a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the “Epicenter” premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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