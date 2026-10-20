For about ten years, Russia has been trying to resume mass production of the Tu-160M strategic bombers, but the results have been modest. Corruption scandals, delays in modernizing factory facilities, problems with the supply of components, and a shortage of skilled workers are hindering the program’s implementation.

As the publication notes, Yuri Abrosimov, CEO of Tupolev, effectively acknowledged that the greatest difficulties arose not during the aircraft’s design phase, but during the restoration of supply chains and basic production processes at the Kazan Aviation Plant.

The plant had to essentially rebuild its production infrastructure from scratch, as it had been in a state of disrepair for years.

To resume the manufacture of the bomber’s large titanium structures, the plant brought back and reconfigured heavy equipment. Specifically, this includes electron beam welding systems and special vacuum furnaces. These are necessary for processing the central beams that support the variable-geometry wings.

Externally, the modernized Tu-160M is almost indistinguishable from its Soviet predecessor. At the same time, according to the authors of the publication, about 80% of its systems have undergone changes.

Representatives of the United Aircraft Corporation stated that outdated analog computing systems, navigation equipment, electronic warfare systems, and weapons control systems have been replaced with modern modular electronics.

In addition, the bomber was equipped with modernized NK-32 engines.

However, the technological upgrade has not resolved all production issues. As DefenseRomania points out, Russian industry is facing difficulties in ensuring a stable supply of raw materials, components, and modern electronics. The situation is further complicated by sanctions that have restricted Russia’s access to Western technologies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense decided to resume production of the Tu-160M back in 2016. At that time, it was expected that the modernization of all production facilities would be completed by 2020.

However, according to the publication, the deadlines were not met due to criminal cases involving corruption and embezzlement, as well as delays in the delivery of machine tools. Subsequently, the plant was forced to finance part of the work with its own funds.

According to DefenseRomania, only about ten workshops were modernized between 2016 and 2024. The last three began operations in the summer of 2024—approximately four years behind schedule.

Initially, Moscow announced plans to build 50 new Tu-160M strategic bombers. However, as stated in the publication, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s firm contract for 2018–2027 calls for the delivery of only 10 aircraft.

The first Tu-160M, built from scratch for the first time since the 1990s, made its maiden flight in January 2022. After that, the delivery dates were postponed several times.

In 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry promised to receive four bombers by the end of the year, but the deliveries were postponed until 2024.

In December 2024, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov again promised to deliver four aircraft to the military—this time by the end of 2025.

However, according to DefenseRomania, by the end of 2025, the Russian military had officially accepted only two bombers. It was not specified whether these were brand-new aircraft or Soviet-era airframes that had been in storage for a long time and were subsequently modernized.

The authors of the article emphasize that upgrading workshops and installing new equipment do not solve the main problem. Russia lacks engineers and workers with experience in working with complex heavy-metal processing technologies. In addition, the company remains dependent on suppliers of components.

According to the publication’s assessment, the Kazan Aviation Plant can currently produce no more than one or two aircraft per year.

At the same time, Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia have demonstrated that strategic bombers can be destroyed or damaged directly at military airfields.

As DefenseRomania concludes, at current production rates, Moscow is unlikely to be able to quickly make up for its losses or significantly expand its strategic aviation fleet in the near future.

This is reported by DefenseRomania.

As a reminder, on October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against Russian military facilities. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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