Video: Ukrainian Hornet drones attack Russian trucks on the route to Crimea

Operators from the “Hornet” unit are striking trucks used by Russian troops to resupply their forces in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine.

Footage of the combat operations was released by the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave. The footage shows a series of attacks on heavy-duty trucks on the R-280 “Novorossiya” highway.

The Russians use this route to transport supplies to their troops in the south. The video shows Ukrainian drones catching up to the trucks directly on the highway and striking them one after another.

Source: 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video address directly from Svyatogorsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region through the formation of two reinforced task forces. Their commanders will be Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andriy Biletsky. Zelenskyy also announced that he had awarded Biletsky the “Golden Star” of the Hero of Ukraine.

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