One in five homes in Kyiv is not prepared for heating outages, according to an expert

Most apartment buildings in the capital are ready for the heating season; however, approximately 20% of them lack a backup heat supply and are in a high-risk zone. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Research.

According to him, such neighborhoods are scattered throughout the city, particularly in the Desnianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts, with Troieshchyna being one of the highest-risk areas.

The expert noted that CHPP-4, CHPP-5, and CHPP-6 are practically ready for the heating season and have resumed heat generation. Thanks to work carried out during the off-season, more than 75% of Kyiv’s buildings are now able to connect to backup heat supply in the event that primary facilities are damaged.

Source: UNIAN.

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