Four people were injured in the Rivne region as a result of Russian attacks

As a result of enemy shelling in the Rivne region overnight and as of 3:00 p.m., four people were injured. In Rivne, a woman was injured and received medical attention, while in the city of Dubno, three people were injured when an infrastructure facility was hit; two of them were hospitalized.

The attacks damaged a high-rise building, a shopping center, and vehicles. The police received 94 reports of property damage. Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have opened a criminal case regarding violations of the laws and customs of war.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

Read us on