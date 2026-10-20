On the afternoon of October 20, the Russians continued to attack the Lviv region with rocket-powered drones.

A police officer was injured in the strike and was hospitalized.

In the Yavoriv district, nearly 16,000 customers were left without power, and in the Sheptytskyi district, more than 1,200. In total, more than 17,000 customers lost power.

Utility workers are working to restore power.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Lviv Regional State Administration

two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital,when. The top floor of the building caught fire

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, drone debris fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed drones.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

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