Dobropillya in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains under Ukrainian control. Reports of the city’s alleged capture by Russian troops are untrue, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President.

According to him, Andriy Ivanayev, commander of the Russian “Center” military group, is misinforming the Russian leadership and setting unrealistic tasks for his subordinates, demanding that they report the capture of the city at any cost.

Budanov emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, and the Russian side’s false statements do not change the situation on the ground.

Source: Kirill Budanov, Facebook

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video message directly from Svyatogorsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership regarding the alleged capture of the town.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region through the creation of two reinforced task forces. Their commanders will be Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andriy Biletsky. Zelenskyy also announced that he had awarded Biletsky the “Golden Star” of the Hero of Ukraine.

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