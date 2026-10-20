Video: A 100-year-old woman is among the dead following Russian attacks in the Khmelnytskyi region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones. A 100-year-old woman was killed in the attacks, and six residential buildings were damaged.

The Russian strikes caused fires in private homes. A total of six homes were damaged. During search and rescue operations in one of the homes, rescuers found the bodies of two women born in 1926 and 1954.

Two injured people were hospitalized. Medical personnel diagnosed a man with burns to his head and limbs, and a woman with fractures of the lower limbs and second- and third-degree burns. Another person received medical care at the scene.

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In addition, Russian troops attacked one of the region’s industrial facilities. An employee of the facility and a driver were injured in the strike. One of them sustained multiple injuries, while the other suffered from smoke inhalation.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

In Kyiv on the afternoon of October 20, during an air raid alert, an enemy drone struck a medical facility, and debris fell near residential buildings. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

On the night of October 20, Russian forces launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit the hardest, where a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the “Epicenter” premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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