Russia has carried out nearly 60 strikes on the Sumy region; there is one fatality and several injured

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of October 21 to the morning of October 22, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in Sumy Oblast. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old man was killed; there were casualties, and residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure and posing a threat to civilians.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 74-year-old man was killed by a Russian drone strike. Additionally, a 43-year-old woman was injured when an explosive device detonated.

In the Sveska community, three people were injured when enemy drones struck vehicles: a 67-year-old man and two women aged 64 and 55.

In the Sumy community, a Russian drone struck a car, injuring a 31-year-old man. An 11-year-old boy, who was injured on October 20 when an enemy drone struck, also sought medical attention. The child was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the highest number of Russian strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

To carry out attacks in the region, Russian invaders used artillery, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles (including FPV drones), and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian shelling, residential buildings, vehicles, medical and administrative facilities, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

Specifically:

Sumy community: apartment buildings, private homes, an administrative building, a civilian infrastructure facility, and vehicles were damaged.

Sveska community: a vehicle was destroyed; a store, non-residential premises, private homes, and vehicles were damaged.

Mykolaiv Rural Community: a private residential building and a vehicle were damaged.

Stepanivska community: a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Rychkivska Community: a private residential house and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

Seredyno-Budsk Community: Private residential homes and outbuildings were destroyed, and private homes were also damaged.

Hlukhiv Community: A medical facility, a car, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

Shostka community: a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Esman Community: Residential buildings were destroyed.

Znob-Novgorod Community: a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. Fires and destruction were reported in six districts of the capital.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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