Trump denied any involvement in the Starshield restrictions on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not involved in restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

The U.S. leader also emphasized that he currently does not know who exactly issued the order in question.

“I don’t know who did it, but I had nothing to do with it,” Trump said, commenting on a question about whether he had any information regarding a possible order by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to restrict the system’s operation for Ukraine.

Earlier, the U.S. president had already stated that he would like to find out who ordered the slowdown of Starshield’s operations for Ukraine and who is responsible for it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk allegedly ordered a restriction on Starlink services in Ukraine. At the same time, it remains unclear to what extent Donald Trump was involved in this decision.

Reuters reported that the order to restrict the operation of the Starshield satellite system came from the White House.

Ukraine uses Starshield to maintain battlefield communications and conduct drone operations. Therefore, restricting the system’s operations could have implications for military communications and the execution of combat missions.

The White House chief made this statement while answering questions from journalists at his residence.

According to reports, Elon Musk ordered a slowdown in the operation of Starshield’s defense systems in Ukraine. This was covered in a PBS NewsHour segment on the entrepreneur’s influence on U.S. security interests. The segment was released as a video clip, which is also available as an audio recording.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine to provide early warning of Russian ballistic attacks.

Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities along the current front line, according to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy commented on possible talks between Trump, Xi, and Putin without Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders—Anadolu Agency.

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