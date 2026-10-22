One person was killed and 22 were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and damage were reported in six districts of the capital.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

“Since the evening of October 21, Russian troops have launched ballistic strikes on six districts of the capital. Fires and destruction have occurred,” the statement reads.

In the Dniprovskyi district, one person was killed and a child was hospitalized. Homes and cars were damaged, and residential and non-residential buildings caught fire. Five other people were injured.

In the Darnytskyi district, transportation infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, a non-residential building and a restaurant complex caught fire. The fire, which covered an area of 1,100 square meters, has been extinguished.

In the Obolon district, non-residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out. Two people were injured. The fires have been extinguished.

In the Pecherskyi district, buildings, ambulances, and a monastery were damaged. Eight people were injured, including three children.

In the Holosiivskyi district, six people were injured when a non-residential building was struck.

Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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