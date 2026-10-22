Russians attacked a residential area in Dnipro: 11 houses were damaged

In Dnipro, fires broke out in residential areas as a result of a Russian attack. Details about the casualties are still being confirmed.

Later, Mayor Boris Filatov clarified that 11 private homes were damaged in the strike. One of them was completely destroyed by fire, while dozens of windows were shattered and two roofs were damaged in the others.

According to Filatov, no one was injured. City services and volunteers are working at the scene. Residents are also being helped to apply for the state “e-Recovery” program.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Boris Filatov.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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