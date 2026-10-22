On the night of October 22, the “Pochayna” retail park sustained damage as a result of a combined Russian attack on Kyiv. Several stores within the shopping complex were hit.

The damage was confirmed by Anna Koryagina, CEO of Nhood Ukraine, which manages the retail park.

According to Koryagina, the retail park sustained very significant damage. She did not provide details regarding the extent of the damage or the financial losses.

The “Pochayna” retail park consists of two store buildings with a total leasable area of 28,200 square meters. The retail park housed the Decathlon sporting goods store, clothing stores LC Waikiki, Argo, and Colin’s, the JYSK home goods store, Aves Auto Hub, “Epicenter,” and “Nova Poshta.”

Statement from JYSK

Yevhen Ivanitsa, director of JYSK in Ukraine, reported the destruction of the store.

“Unfortunately, this morning during a massive rocket attack on Kyiv, another JYSK store—on Pochaivska Street—was destroyed. The store burned to the ground,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

According to Ivanitsa, neither employees nor customers were harmed.

“All customer orders will be delivered. All employees will keep their jobs and continue working at other stores in the chain. We’re continuing to grow: today we’ll sign one new lease agreement, and tomorrow—another,” Ivanitsa emphasized.

Statement from Decathlon

The Decathlon store is also temporarily closed for safety reasons and to allow for restoration work. The retailer has been processing all online orders and shipping them from the store in the retail park. Due to the store’s closure, the retailer is currently unable to contact customers regarding orders placed on October 21, 2026, according to a Facebook post.

The Comfy store on Pochaivska Street is operating as usual, the press service reported.





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