Since this evening, Russian forces have launched nearly 20 drone attacks on Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks.

Infrastructure in Dnipro has been damaged.

In Pavlohrad, an administrative building and a private home were damaged.

The Russians attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol district. A 44-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Shakhtarsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a 26-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving outpatient treatment.

Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram as of Monday morning.

An FSB agent was exposed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he had directed a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators.

Over the course of three days, the Russians attacked energy and oil and gas infrastructure approximately 60 times.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, five children from the Voronov family, killed by the Russians, were laid to rest.

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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