Russia attacked energy facilities in the Zhytomyr region; more than 900 communities are without power

On the night of October 22–23, Russian troops once again attacked energy infrastructure and residential buildings in the Zhytomyr region. As of 7:00 a.m., more than 900 settlements in the region remained without power.

“Energy facilities and residential buildings were once again targeted. Six private homes were damaged. No reports of casualties or injuries have been received,” the statement said.

Following the Russian attack, the region’s critical infrastructure facilities are operating using backup power sources. Additionally, “Resilience Centers” have been set up in the region where residents can receive necessary assistance.

Utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to consumers. At the same time, their efforts are complicated by the constant threat of further Russian strikes.

All relevant services continue to operate on high alert to address the aftermath of the attack and assist those in need.

This was announced by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration

On Friday, October 23, 2026, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in the Kyiv region. Energy providers have published the schedule for all consumer groups.

On October 23, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

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