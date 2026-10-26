President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, the aggressor state, is to take place in November. Its goal should be to resume the suspended negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by The Guardian.

Ukraine’s position

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready for talks. Territorial issues, in his view, should be considered at the level of leaders, while technical groups should deal with other topics.

The president also said that Kyiv would not discuss restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or forced neutrality after the war at the trilateral meeting. He again spoke in favor of a meeting with Vladimir Putin, as he considers him the only person in Russia capable of making key decisions on ending the war.

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Attacks and air defense

Zelenskyy reported that over the course of the week, Russian troops used around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine. He called on Western partners to speed up deliveries of interceptors for air defense.

According to the president, the United States has fully restored warnings about likely Russian ballistic missile strikes, which are important for Ukraine’s air defense. After a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, Zelenskyy also said that SpaceX’s Starshield satellite internet was working again.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly said that Ukraine could stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, or if the United States allows Starshield to be used over Russian territory to detect ballistic missile launch sites or provides Ukraine with Patriot systems.

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