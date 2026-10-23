Occupiers have advanced near two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Maly Shcherbakiv and Shcherbakiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by DeepState.

According to analysts, the enemy has advanced near two settlements:

Mali Shcherbaky — Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

Shcherbaky — Polohivsky District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The analysts published this information in their report.

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the changes on the front lines.

In addition, Russian occupation forces have advanced in Donetsk Oblast near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Prior to this, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

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