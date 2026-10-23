In the Khmelnytskyi region, fish losses totaling more than ₴43 million were recorded following an attack by Russia

Damages resulting from the mass fish kill in the Ploska River in Khmelnytskyi following the Russian shelling of a household chemicals manufacturing plant exceeded 43.3 million hryvnias. Laboratory tests revealed significantly elevated concentrations of chemicals in the water that are hazardous to aquatic life.

According to the State Environmental Inspection of the Podillia District, the damage caused to the aquatic biological resources of the Ploska River as a result of the fish kill amounts to over 43.3 million hryvnias.

For laboratory testing, experts collected surface water samples at three locations along the river. The test results showed that the concentration of anionic surfactants exceeded the permissible limit by 50 to 200 times.

The Department of Ecology and Urban Improvement of the Khmelnytskyi City Council explained that in high concentrations, these substances pose a lethal threat to fish fry.

“The amount of damage caused to aquatic biological resources in the Ploska River within the city limits of Khmelnytskyi as a result of the fish mortality exceeds 43.3 million hryvnias,” the statement reads.

On October 19, as a result of Russian shelling, the “2K” company’s facility—which manufactures household chemicals and cosmetics—suffered significant damage. Following the attack, a mass die-off of fish fry was recorded in the Ploska River.

Subsequently, the prosecutor’s office opened a criminal investigation into the death of aquatic biological resources caused by chemicals leaking from the facility following the Russian strike.

According to available data, more than 27,000 fish died in the river.

Experts are currently awaiting the results of a study on chemical oxygen demand in the water. These results are expected to supplement the assessment of the water body’s condition following the contamination.

This was reported by the Department of Ecology and Public Works of the Khmelnytskyi City Council on Facebook.

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In the Khmelnytskyi region, a business facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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