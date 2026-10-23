The damage caused to the nature reserve fund of the Kherson region as a result of the war exceeded 1.28 trillion hryvnias. Due to combat operations, Russian shelling, and fires, natural ecosystems are being destroyed, vegetation is being wiped out, and wildlife habitats are being damaged.

Environmental damage has exceeded 1.28 trillion

“As of early October 2026, the total estimated damage to the nature reserve fund of the Kherson region amounts to over 1 trillion 280 billion 617 million 881 thousand hryvnias,” the statement reads.

As a result of the war, protected areas are being damaged, vegetation is being destroyed, and the ecological balance is being disrupted. Animal habitats are also suffering, and biodiversity is declining.

Environmentalists are documenting the consequences of the war

The State Environmental Inspection of the Southern District is recording the impact of hostilities on the region’s protected areas and calculating the resulting damages using established methodologies.

The collected data and calculation results are forwarded to the relevant government agencies and law enforcement authorities.

It was previously reported that damage to land resources in the Kherson region as a result of the war exceeded 18.3 billion hryvnias.

This is stated in a Facebook post by the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District.

As a reminder, environmental damage to Ukraine caused by the war has reached 85 billion euros.



Environmental damage to Ukraine caused by the war has exceeded 7 trillion hryvnias.

To fully capture the Donbas, the Russians will have to take five more cities, according to an analyst.

Read us on