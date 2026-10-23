A map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 23 has been released

Over the past 24 hours, on October 22, there were 165 combat engagements along the front lines. Among the sectors mentioned, Russian forces carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Russian Attacks

Over the past day, Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 76 airstrikes, dropped 239 guided bombs, deployed 10,313 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,781 rounds of shelling against populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy infantry was concentrated and an enemy drone command post.

The situation on the front lines along the

the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors. Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the areas of Ulanove and Korchakivka.

South Slobozhansky sector. Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Kovalivka, Anishchyne, Izbytske, Radkivka, and Vilkhuvatka.

Kupiansk sector. The enemy carried out one attack in the area of Petropavlivka.

Liman sector. Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Katerynivka, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman.

Sloviansk sector. Russian troops launched one attack in the Mykolaivka area.

Kramatorsk sector. The enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

Kostiantynivka sector. Eleven attacks were recorded in the areas of Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Pavlivka.

Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks. Russian troops operated near Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also launched assaults in the directions of Kuchero-Yar, Svitle, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, and Myrne.

Oleksandrivka sector. Russian troops did not conduct any active offensive operations.

Hulyaypil sector. Defense forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Charivne, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopany, Novoselivka, and Bilohirya.

Orikhiv sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Lukyanivskyi area.

Dnipro Sector. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not carry out any active offensive operations.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

As a reminder, occupied Luhansk was attacked by drones, causing power outages in the city.

Over the past 24 hours, 146 combat engagements took place on the front lines—with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

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