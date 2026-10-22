Video: Zelenskyy Explains Why Putin Won't Dare to Use Nuclear Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it unlikely that Russia would use nuclear weapons. In his view, Vladimir Putin may fear that such a move would lead to Moscow’s international isolation and the loss of support from other countries.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the Russian leadership is aware of the possible consequences of using nuclear weapons. That is why the president doubts that Putin will make such a decision.

“I don’t think Putin will risk using nuclear weapons. I don’t think they will risk using nuclear weapons,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, one of the main factors that could deter the Kremlin is the reaction of other countries. The president is convinced that following a potential nuclear strike, Russia risks losing international support.

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In particular, Zelenskyy mentioned China and the United States. In his view, the danger of using nuclear weapons is so great that even states that possess nuclear arsenals themselves will not be able to ignore such a turn of events.

“I am confident that they will be left without any allies, including countries such as the U.S. and China. This is far too dangerous even for nuclear powers,” the president emphasized.

Source: The Diary Of A CEO

Zelenskyy also admitted that he did not expect a full-scale invasion by Russia.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy spoke candidly about the cost of the war and Russia’s mistakes.

In addition, Zelenskyy reported that two people were killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

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