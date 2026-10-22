Russian drones attacked a television and radio station and a power facility in the Poltava region

On the night of October 22, Russian drones struck a private television and radio company and an energy infrastructure facility in the Poltava region.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV attacked the building of a private television and radio company. A fire broke out,” Dyakivnych said.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The information is being verified.

“In the Kremenchuk district, a UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties,” Dyakivnych reported.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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