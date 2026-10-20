Russia attacked warehouses in Dnipro; there are casualties

On the morning of October 20, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with a drone. Two people were killed in the strike, and four others were injured. Three of the injured are in the hospital, two of whom are in serious and critical condition. A fire broke out in a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.

As of 1:40 p.m., it was reported that two people had died as a result of the Russian attack.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, rescue workers discovered the bodies while extinguishing the fire. The identities of the victims are currently being determined.

As of 11:00 a.m., the number of people injured in the strike on Dnipro had risen to four. Two more men were hospitalized.

According to available information, a 33-year-old man is in extremely critical condition—he suffered burns over his entire body. A 30-year-old man also sustained burns; doctors assess his condition as serious.

Earlier, as of 9:25 a.m., three people were reported injured. At that time, it was reported that a 27-year-old man with burns was hospitalized in serious condition.

At 10:38 a.m., the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that, according to preliminary data, Russian forces had attacked Dnipro with a drone. Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war.

At 8:41 a.m., Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported a fire resulting from the strike on Dnipro. It later emerged that warehouse facilities in the suburbs had caught fire.

Around 8:25 a.m., several explosions were heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents. The day before, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of jet-powered drones moving toward the city.

Rescue workers and other emergency services are working to address the aftermath of the Russian attack. Information regarding the damage and circumstances of the strike is being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In Kyiv on the afternoon of October 20, during an air raid alert, an enemy drone was reported to have struck a medical facility, and debris was reported to have fallen near residential buildings. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

On the night of October 20, Russian forces launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit the hardest, where a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the “Epicenter” premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 20, Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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