In the Mykolaiv region, nearly 24,000 customers remain without power following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure. In total, more than 55,000 customers were left without power as a result of the strike, according to the regional military administration.

“Today, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, 79 settlements—more than 55,000 customers—were left without power,” Reshetilov reported on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, power company crews began restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.

Work to restore power is currently underway.

This was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Video: Power outages were reported in Kyiv and ten regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, power companies stabilized the power supply situation following a massive Russian attack. On Thursday, October 15, rolling blackouts resumed in the capital.

As a result of a massive nighttime strike by Russia on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Information regarding the extent of the power outages and the causes of the damage to the energy infrastructure has not yet been specified.

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