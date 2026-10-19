Residents of the Russian Federation have switched to a frugal lifestyle and begun cutting back on spending on home appliances, opting for the most affordable models.

According to an ICMR study, from January through August 2026, sales of major household appliances rose by 7.4% in unit terms, but in monetary terms, they fell by 0.6%—to 338.7 billion rubles ($4.09 billion).

In the small household appliance segment, sales volume in units rose by 17.6% (to 91,700 units), while revenue rose by only 13%—to 294.6 billion rubles ($3.56 billion)—indicating a significant decline in the average transaction value.

Experts note that thrifty consumer behavior, combined with rising logistics costs, currency fluctuations, and drone strikes on marketplace warehouses, is putting pressure on the market. Analysts forecast a further decline in demand for electronics in the first half of 2027 and predict that prices for electronics will rise by 40–50% by the end of the year due to higher costs for RAM and other imported components.

Source: Kommersant.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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