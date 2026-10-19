Three children were killed when a Russian drone struck a park in the Kharkiv region

On October 19, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the central park in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region while families with children were there. The strike, which hit an open area near a café, killed six people, including three children—one of whom was an infant in a stroller.

Another 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including children. State Emergency Service units, medical personnel, and police are on the scene, providing assistance to the victims and surveying the area.

Source: Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a press conference, repeated a series of propaganda clichés, claiming that Russian troops allegedly “have never attacked Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.”

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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