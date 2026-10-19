An enemy strike on Khmelnytskyi left the city without power

Russian troops struck energy facilities in the Khmelnytskyi district, leaving a significant number of consumers without power.

Civilian infrastructure in the regional capital was also hit, causing fires in two residential buildings and damaging a business building and a civilian vehicle.

According to Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, three civilians were injured in the attack: two were hospitalized, and one person received medical assistance at the scene. Ukrenergo reported that power company workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation stabilizes.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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