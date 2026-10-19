In Russia — an aggressor state — two men whom BBC News refers to by the pseudonyms Ivan and Foma spoke about cooperating with Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence. The agency confirmed to the outlet that both work for it, but noted that it cannot know all the details of their activities. The BBC also stresses that the specific episodes described by the men cannot be independently verified.

Ivan, who is in Russia, claims that he was involved in Ukrainian drone attacks on strategic bombers and ammunition production facilities. According to him, he monitored military sites and looked for places to hide drone components ahead of possible strikes on Russian military targets.

He also sent a journalist a video which, he claims, shows him hiding explosives near a Russian military airfield. Ivan said that during one inspection of his car, he had an improvised explosive device with him, but was not exposed.

Surveillance network

Foma lives in Poland and, according to him, remotely manages a network of volunteers in Russia. Its members monitor high-ranking military officials whom Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence considers possible surveillance targets. Foma stressed that his network does not carry out attacks or killings, but passes the collected intelligence data to the Ukrainian side.

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After the death of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in Moscow in December 2025, Foma told a journalist that he had passed information about him to Ukraine. According to Foma, monitoring the military officer required considerable effort because he changed his schedule and tried to conceal his movements.

Estimates of numbers

Foma estimated the number of Russians who may be doing similar work for Ukraine at 300–500 people, but the BBC notes that this figure has no independent confirmation. He also said that his network includes about three dozen people in Russia, Ukraine and other European countries.

Ivan, who described himself as a former member of the Russian political opposition, claims that he acts for ideological reasons. He believes that Russia’s defeat in the war against Ukraine could weaken Vladimir Putin’s regime.

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