In the United States, President Donald Trump signed an order postponing the introduction of a new large-scale package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. He explained this by the negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine and an unwillingness to push Moscow away from the negotiating table.

As The Guardian reports, Trump also once again claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly does not seek to end the war. The US president wrote on Truth Social that he does not want to do anything that, in his view, could hinder negotiations with Russia.

Intelligence sharing and Starlink

Earlier, Zelenskyy thanked the Trump administration for restoring intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine. At the same time, he said that the United States had deliberately restricted Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite internet in order to send Kyiv a “signal.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said that Russia was likely involved in an attempted arson attack on a company that houses communications equipment for the Starlink network. According to him, law enforcement officers found flammable substances at the site. The company, whose location was not specified, has nine satellite antennas that provide Starlink connectivity and help Ukraine.

Strikes on St. Petersburg and Kyiv

In St. Petersburg, a petroleum export terminal and the Ruchi oil depot caught fire as a result of Ukrainian strikes. Officials reported one person killed and five injured. A logistics center of Russian retailer Ozon and a data center of technology company VK were also hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry, of the aggressor state, claimed that 1,015 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over 15 regions of Russia, Ukrainian Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, and the Black Sea. In Kyiv, one person was killed and two others were injured in a nighttime Russian airstrike, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A medical facility and a non-residential building were damaged.

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