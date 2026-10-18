Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and the social network “VKontakte,” commented ironically on the Ukrainian report of a drone attack on VK’s data center in the Leningrad Region. The company itself had previously taken the facility away from him for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Durov noted that he built this facility 15 years ago and sold it to VK 12 years ago. According to him, the building was constructed to a high standard with sturdy walls, but it “was not spared.”

The company’s press office stated that despite the damage to the data center’s infrastructure, key services remain available to users as usual.

Source: Durov’s Telegram channel.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and an Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.”

Russia is unable to provide full-scale air defense for all major industrial facilities on its territory. The reason cited is the large size of these facilities, which makes it difficult to fully shield them from Ukrainian strikes.

Read us on