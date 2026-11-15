Video: Fuel tanks burned down in the Russian port of Ust-Luga following a drone attack

Satellite images have confirmed the destruction of at least five tanks containing petroleum products at the Russian export hub on the Baltic Sea in the village of Ust-Luga following an attack by Ukrainian drones on November 11.

“The images show that at least five tanks containing petroleum products were completely burned out, and the remains of firefighting foam can be seen next to them,” the publication notes. As a result of that nighttime strike in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation, a large-scale fire broke out at the port—a site of strategic importance for the economy and the military-industrial complex—and an emergency shutdown of a transformer substation occurred.

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Source: “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.”

On the night of November 10–11, Russia came under a large-scale drone attack that affected dozens of regions across the country. One of the main targets was the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast, where explosions were heard and a fire broke out. There were also reports of casualties in other regions.

On the night of November 11, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The report does not provide any information on the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.



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