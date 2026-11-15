The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense have officially confirmed the strikes on the “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” petrochemical plant and the Nizhnekamsk Oil Refinery in Tatarstan, located 1,200 km deep within the Russian Federation, as well as the “Monolit” plant in the Bryansk region.

“Every day these plants are idle means fewer tires for vehicles transporting ammunition to the front, fewer rubber parts for armored vehicles and aircraft, fewer raw materials for the missile industry, and less fuel for the Russian army,” the General Staff explained the significance of the operation.

Factories in Tatarstan produce $36 million worth of goods daily, including synthetic rubbers for the solid propellant of “Iskander” ballistic missiles, while the “Monolit” plant in Trubchevsk specializes in manufacturing helicopters and components for the Russian aviation industry.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two industrial facilities in Tatarstan and a military-industrial complex plant in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Fires broke out at the sites of the struck facilities. Among the targets were one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a facility that manufactures aircraft, including helicopters.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast and a drone port near the village of Tsymbulova in the Oryol Oblast.

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