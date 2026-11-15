Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's tactics of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of certain regions

Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and launching strikes against their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

“Since the beginning of September, the Dnipropetrovsk region has suffered the most strikes and hits: 131 hits. One hundred twenty-five were in the Kyiv region. Over a hundred hits were recorded in the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on his Telegram channel.

The head of state added that intensive restoration work is currently underway in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and he also announced additional emergency energy support from the European Commission for the hardest-hit communities.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

Since the beginning of November, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities more than 310 times. As of November 12, nearly 700,000 families remained without electricity.

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