In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck the ninth floor of a residential building

An enemy drone struck the facade of a high-rise residential building at the ninth-floor level in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kharkiv, damaging the window panes.

“So far, there have been no reports of casualties. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack,” said Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed that a drone had struck a residential building, noting that the full extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

On November 15, Russian troops launched strikes on the Odesa region, destroying grain storage facilities and the official Mercedes-Benz dealership building in Odesa.

In the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv region on November 15, a man was injured as a result of a second Russian attack on the warehouse facilities of an industrial enterprise; he was promptly provided with the necessary medical care.

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

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