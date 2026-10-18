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News War with the russian federation

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have clearly refuted the false claim made by the head of the Russian General Staff regarding the capture of Malokaterynivka

UA NEWS 18 October 2026 19:19
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have clearly refuted the false claim made by the head of the Russian General Staff regarding the capture of Malokaterynivka

The Ukrainian military released a video, refuting a statement by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, regarding the alleged capture of the village of Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and the advance of Russian forces to within five kilometers of Zaporizhzhia.

Maksym Kravchuk, spokesperson for the “South” Military Group, confirmed that Malokaterynivka remains under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and that the actual distance from the front line to the southern outskirts of the regional capital is approximately 25 kilometers. 

 

To confirm Ukrainian control, soldiers from the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade recorded a video message directly from the village, once again exposing the fakes spread by Russian propaganda.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation.

Several Russian military bloggers have publicly accused Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, of lying about the advance of Russian troops in Donbas. The statements by the military leadership have drawn criticism even among supporters of the war against Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army is allegedly just five kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia. 
 

 

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