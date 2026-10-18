Russian troops continue to attack cities and villages in the Donetsk region. Over the past day, police recorded 1,747 strikes on the region. Three settlements came under fire: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Bilenke. According to the Donetsk Regional Police, seven civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Sloviansk Suffered a Massive Attack

The highest number of fatalities was in Sloviansk. Russian troops attacked the city nine times, seven of which involved KAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, six people were killed and 13 others were wounded. Nine apartment buildings and 28 private homes were damaged in the city. A retail kiosk was also destroyed.

The strikes on residential areas caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the Russian attacks at the sites of the shelling.

One person was killed and another wounded in Kramatorsk

Russian troops also attacked Kramatorsk. According to police, the occupiers dropped five guided bombs on the city and used drones. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strikes. Eleven apartment buildings and six private homes were damaged. The premises of a charitable foundation, an ambulance, and three civilian vehicles were also damaged.

In addition, at 3:35 a.m. today, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Kramatorsk. At the time of this report, there were no reports of casualties resulting from this strike. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Houses and a dormitory damaged in Bilenke

Another town targeted by Russian fire was Bilenke. There, two private homes, a dormitory, and a car were damaged. The police report contains no information about fatalities or injuries in Bilenke.

In total, seven people were killed and 14 were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region. Residential buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in several towns. The Donetsk Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar described the situation on the front lines in the Donetsk region, noting that the situation in the city of Soledar is currently very difficult.