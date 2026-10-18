In Sloviansk, the bodies of the dead continue to be recovered from the rubble

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, work resumed on the morning of October 18 to recover the bodies of those killed from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Russian airstrikes. As of that morning, the bodies of several residents remained there. “As of this morning, the bodies of several residents remain under the rubble of buildings destroyed by airstrikes. Recovery efforts were suspended overnight due to security concerns. They resumed first thing this morning,” the statement said.

The day before, six people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on the city. Another 15 residents were injured. The city’s military administration noted that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with various types of weapons. The attacks included strikes by FPV drones. According to the military administration, some of these strikes also resulted in fatalities.

Rescue workers continue to operate at the sites of the destruction. Their work is complicated by the risk of further shelling, which forced them to suspend search operations at night. The number of dead and wounded may be revised once the work at the rubble sites is completed. This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration on Telegram.

On the night of October 17, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. FAB-250 bombs struck two high-rise buildings. One person was killed, ten others were injured, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Two people were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman and human remains from the rubble of the destroyed building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike have been completed.