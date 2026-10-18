In the Chernihiv region, Russian drones damaged homes; one person was injured

Russian troops attacked the Lyubetska and Novhorod-Siverskyi communities in the Chernihiv region. A woman was injured when a drone struck a yard, and residential buildings and a car were damaged in several settlements. The previous evening, Russian drones also attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, where a farm building caught fire.

Russian troops continue to attack settlements in Chernihiv Oblast with drones. The Lyubetska and Novhorod-Siverskyi communities were targeted. In one of them, a woman was injured; in the other, a Russian drone damaged a house and a car.

According to him, a Russian “Geran” drone struck a yard in the Lyubetska community. A woman was injured as a result of the attack. The windows in the house were shattered. “A woman was injured when a ‘Geran’ struck a yard in the Lyubetsk community. The windows in the house were damaged,” Chaus reported. In another village in this community, a Russian drone damaged a vacation home. The head of the Regional Military Administration did not provide any information about casualties resulting from this strike.

The Russians also attacked a settlement in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There, an FPV drone struck a residential building. The strike damaged the home and a car. Attacks in the Chernihiv region continued the previous evening as well. According to Vyacheslav Chaus, Russian “Geran”-type drones attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi. The strike destroyed a farm building, which subsequently caught fire.

The fire was extinguished. The report from the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration contains no information about casualties resulting from this attack. Thus, Russian strikes damaged residential and outbuildings in several settlements across the region. In one of the communities, one person was injured, while the consequences of other attacks include damaged houses and a car. Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attacks on Telegram.

As a result of the Russian shelling of an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, nearly 19,000 customers were left without power. The attack caused power outages across the region.

On Friday morning, Russian troops attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with “Banderole”-type munitions. The strike caused extensive damage, and four people sought medical attention.

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