All fires in the Rivne region have been extinguished following a massive attack by Russia

In the Rivne region, rescue workers have extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure sites. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

In the Rivne region, firefighters have completed extinguishing all fires that broke out as a result of a massive Russian attack. Following the strikes, rescue workers responded at the impact sites and extinguished fires at civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian strikes caused fires at civilian facilities. Units of the State Emergency Service were promptly dispatched to the sites of the attacks to extinguish the fires and address the aftermath of the shelling. “State Emergency Service units worked at the sites of the attacks and extinguished all fires,” the rescue workers reported.

Currently, all fires have been extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, no one was killed or injured as a result of the attack. The rescue service’s report did not provide further details on damage to civilian infrastructure or the extent of the damage caused. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Rivne and surrounding settlements. Civilian infrastructure facilities were among the targets, and fires broke out following the attack. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, the fires have already been contained, and there are currently no reports of injuries.

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