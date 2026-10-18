Near Lviv, a piece of a downed drone pierced the roof of an industrial building

In the village of Malekhiv, Lviv Community, a piece of a downed Russian drone pierced the roof of an industrial building. The falling debris damaged the business owner’s property over an area of approximately 100 square meters. No one was injured, and emergency services are on the scene.

In Malechiv, Lviv Community, a fragment of a downed Russian drone damaged a civilian industrial building. It pierced the roof of the building, damaging the property of a local business owner. “In Malehiv, Lviv Community, a piece of debris from a downed enemy drone pierced the roof of a civilian industrial building,” he wrote.

According to Sadovyi, the damage covers an area of about 100 square meters. The damage occurred to the entrepreneur’s property as a result of the falling debris. Fortunately, no one was injured. There are also no reports of fatalities. Relevant emergency services are currently on the scene. They are working to address the aftermath of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the damage to the building. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this on Telegram.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. In Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

On the morning of October 16, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three Russian combat drones over the Lviv region. In Dublyany, a man was injured by falling debris. In Murovane, two residential buildings were damaged, and the blast wave shattered windows and doors at a furniture factory and a government building.

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