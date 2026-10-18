Another 15 people were evacuated from Beryslav in the Kherson region

Another 15 local residents were successfully evacuated from the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region. Due to constant Russian shelling, the evacuation was dangerous, so the operation was carried out by the Ukrainian military together with a volunteer.

According to him, most of those evacuated are elderly people. They had remained in the city, which the Russian army regularly attacks with artillery and drones. “Our military, together with a volunteer, carried out an extremely difficult evacuation operation in Beryslav. We managed to evacuate another 15 people, mostly elderly, from the city, which the Russian army has been bombarding practically around the clock,” Prokudin wrote.

Soldiers from one of the brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Territorial Defense Forces and volunteer Andriy Petukhov, known by the call sign “Boxer,” joined the operation. The soldiers evacuated seven local residents from the danger zone. The volunteer evacuated eight more people. The head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that leaving the city was particularly dangerous due to constant attacks by Russian troops. “It was a dangerous operation, as the Russian army is continuously shelling Beryslav with artillery and attacking the city with drones,” Prokudin noted.

Among those evacuated were three men and 12 women. They are all currently safe. The evacuees are being transported to their families and loved ones in various regions of Ukraine, where they will be able to receive the necessary support and assistance. Evacuation from Beryslav remains crucial due to constant Russian shelling. Ukrainian military personnel and volunteers continue to help local residents leave dangerous areas. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.