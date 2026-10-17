Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. to lift Starshield restrictions — Associated Press

Ukraine is discussing with the United States the possibility of lifting speed restrictions on the Starshield satellite system. According to expert Serhiy Flesh, Kyiv does not understand why these restrictions were imposed precisely during a period of strained relations with Washington.

Ukraine is negotiating with SpaceX and the Pentagon regarding the lifting of speed restrictions on the Starshield military satellite communications system. This was reported by Serhiy (Flesh) Beskrestnov, the president’s advisor on technological innovation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to Flash, Ukraine currently has no explanation as to why the speed limit on Starshield was imposed precisely at a time when Kyiv’s relations with Washington are becoming increasingly strained. He said the restriction was introduced without warning on the morning of October 15. Internet data transmission is interrupted when the communication terminal’s speed exceeds 160 km/h, which is typical for Ukrainian drones equipped with Starshield.

Flash noted that this restriction forced the drones to fly slower than usual, making it easier for the Russians to detect or evade them.

“We now understand that this is not just a technical problem or a commercial problem, but also a political one. We can only speculate on how the situation will develop, who will make this decision, and who influences these decisions,” Flash emphasized.

Flesh told reporters that Ukraine relies on the Starshield system—which previously had no speed limit—to control interceptor drones. He noted that with their help, they had been able to intercept even Russian jet-powered drones.

“Our guys in the Armed Forces are demonstrating that this solution works effectively. And then there’s a surprise: all of a sudden, this solution stops protecting our country,” the presidential adviser added.

According to Flash, the speed limit also affects Ukrainian helicopters that are pursuing Russian “Shahed” propeller-driven drones.

Flash stated in a conversation with journalists that Starshield is the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations. He described the system as a suite of services managed by the Pentagon and the U.S. government and offered to partner countries for military use.

Flash explained that Starshield has separate rates and terms that differ from those of civilian satellite services. He also noted that the system offers a more stable connection with higher priority.

Furthermore, Flash reported that Starshield is not being used on Russian territory, particularly in drones attacking Russian oil refineries. He said that speed limitations on Starshield became noticeable almost immediately, as many units are using the system.

The presidential adviser also noted that, in addition to the speed limits, communication disruptions have occurred, which were most likely caused by the new restrictions. He added that after Ukraine raised this issue, SpaceX resolved the disruptions, but the speed limit remains in effect.

According to Flash, Ukraine is currently trying to determine whether it can switch to a separate Starshield package designed for aircraft and without speed limits, or secure the removal of the restriction on the current service. He noted that the aviation package is much more expensive, which would also pose difficulties for Ukraine.

“We are currently in active negotiations with the Pentagon, SpaceX, and the U.S. government. And at this point, we don’t know what the decision will be,” he told reporters.

Flash also told reporters that Ukraine is looking for alternatives to Starlink. According to him, this is being done not only as a precaution in case of a loss of access, but also because Russia is already looking for ways to counter Starlink.

Flash reported that the Russians are deploying electronic warfare systems at various points along the front line to disrupt Starlink’s operations.

The presidential adviser added that Ukraine is also exploring other options, including the satellite network being built by Amazon and OneWeb from the European company Eutelsat. He emphasized that satellite internet is important for Ukraine not only in combat conditions but also for supporting the civilian population and maintaining troop morale.

“In many locations, Starlink is the only way to communicate with loved ones. Few people think about this, but it’s very important for supporting the military,” Flash explained.

Source: Associated Press

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet-powered drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

The U.S. is sharing data with Ukraine on Russian ballistic missile launches — Flash

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